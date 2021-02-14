Man Who Assaulted Victim Nabbed In Area, Police Say

A 34-year-old man was arrested by state police after allegedly assaulting another person.

Orange County resident William S. Kleiber, of Monroe, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 10 by New York State Police for the domestic incident which took place on Saturday, Feb. 6, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

Following the incident, an investigation revealed that Kleiber had physically assaulted the victim and prevented them from leaving a residence and from using a cell phone, Nevel said.

The victim was able to get to their vehicle and attempt to leave the area. As the victim was leaving the area, Kleiber damaged the vehicle by ripping off the passenger side door handle and smashing the windshield, Nevel said.

There were two children in the vehicle during this altercation.

Kleiber then left the location.

Troopers located Kleiber on Feb. 10, in the village of Monroe. It was determined that he was driving with a suspended license.

He was arrested and charged with:

Aggravated driving without a license

Criminal mischief

Unlawful imprisonment

Endangering the welfare of a child

Kleiber was arraigned and released on an appearance ticket.

