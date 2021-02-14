Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Who Assaulted Victim Nabbed In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
New York State Police nabbed a man wanted in connection with a domestic incident in Orange County.
A 34-year-old man was arrested by state police after allegedly assaulting another person.

Orange County resident William S. Kleiber, of Monroe, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 10 by New York State Police for the domestic incident which took place on Saturday, Feb. 6, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

Following the incident, an investigation revealed that Kleiber had physically assaulted the victim and prevented them from leaving a residence and from using a cell phone, Nevel said.

The victim was able to get to their vehicle and attempt to leave the area. As the victim was leaving the area, Kleiber damaged the vehicle by ripping off the passenger side door handle and smashing the windshield, Nevel said.

There were two children in the vehicle during this altercation. 

Kleiber then left the location. 

Troopers located Kleiber on Feb. 10, in the village of Monroe. It was determined that he was driving with a suspended license. 

He was arrested and charged with:

  • Aggravated driving without a license
  • Criminal mischief 
  • Unlawful imprisonment
  • Endangering the welfare of a child

Kleiber was arraigned and released on an appearance ticket.

