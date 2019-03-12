Man Wanted On Murder Warrant Nabbed In Orange County

A man wanted on a warrant for murder was nabbed at a City of Newburgh apartment after running inside the occupied dwelling.

The incident began around 9:50 a.m., Tuesday, March 12, when the City of Newburgh Police received a call that a man had taken a gun from a vehicle and ran inside an apartment at the Mullins Apartment complex on Walsh Road, said City of Newburgh Police Lt. Det. Lt. Joseph Burns.

Officers from the City of Newburgh, Town of New Windsor, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and set up a perimeter around the apartment, Burns said.

A short time later a female and child ran from the apartment and told officers that a man and another small child were still inside.

Police made entry into the residence and arrested Eric T. Stevens, 31, of Irvington, New Jersey, Burns said.

Stevens was charged with being a fugitive from justice stemming from a New Jersey bench warrant for a murder dating back to September 24, 2018.

He is being held pending arraignment.

As a result of the investigation City of Newburgh resident Quincy Howard, 29, was charged with falsely reporting an Incident. Howard was charged and released pending arraignment on Thursday, March 14.

No one was injured during the incident.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.