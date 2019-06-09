Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

Man Wanted On Identity Theft Charge On Run

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Taj Atkins.
Taj Atkins. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Seen him?

New York State Police investigators in the area are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a wanted man who stole a relative’s identity and racked up thousands of dollars in medical bills.

Taj Atkins, 30, is wanted on a charge of first-degree identity theft after an investigation determined that he allegedly used a relative’s identity without permission to receive medical services at an Orange County hospital.

In total, Atkins accumulated approximately $3,000 in medical bills using the false identity.

The arrest warrant was issued when Atkins failed to appear in court to respond to the identity theft charge following his arrest. Investigators noted that Atkins also has a bench warrant out for his arrest from the Village of Liberty Police Department.

Atkins has been described as a 5-foot-11, weighing approximately 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Atkins’ whereabouts, or who recognizes him has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Monroe by calling (845) 782-8311 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.