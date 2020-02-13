Contact Us
Breaking News: Arctic Blast Will Bring Dramatic Drop In Temperatures
Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Sexually Abusing Child In Area Nabbed Out Of State, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Florida man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing Hudson Valley child.
Florida man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing Hudson Valley child. Photo Credit: File

A man wanted in the area for the sexual abuse of a child under 13 years old was nabbed in the state of Florida and returned to face charges in the Hudson Valley.

Edwin Rodriguez, 35, of Newport Richey, Florida, was wanted by New York State Police and the Orange County Child Protective Services for sexual contact with the child, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

During an investigation, troopers received information that Rodriguez was in Florida and traveled to the state where they coordinated with the New Port Richey Police to eventually locate, and arrest the wanted man, Nevel said.

Rodriguez was charged with being a fugitive from justice and was held in the Pasco County jail until he is extradited back to Orange Count on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

While being held in Florida, Rodriguez was indicted for two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, two counts of rape, and two counts of course of sexual conduct against a child, Nevel said.

As a result of the indictment, Rodriguez was committed to Orange County Jail and is awaiting arraignment in Orange County Court.

