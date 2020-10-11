Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Recall Issued For Whole, Cut Cantaloupe Due To Risk Of Salmonella
Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Criminal Impersonation, Other Charges, State Police Say

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Justin Martinez, 33
Justin Martinez, 33 Photo Credit: New York State Police

State police are searching for a man who was driving without a license, gave police a false identity, then never showed up in court. 

According to police, 33-year-old Justin Martinez, who is known to frequent Middletown in Orange County, is wanted in Westchester by the town of Greenburgh court for the felony of second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and the misdemeanors of second-degree falsifying business documents and second-degree criminal impersonation. 

Martinez stands at 5-foot-8, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. 

Anyone with information pertaining to his whereabouts is asked to call New York State Police Troop K in Hawthorne at 845-769-2600.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.