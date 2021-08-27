Man Wanted For Causing Thousands Of Dollars In Damage In Spring Valley

Recognize him?

Police in Rockland County released a new video of a man who is wanted for causing thousands of dollars worth of damage at a Rockland County church.

The incident took place in Spring Valley, on Thursday, Aug. 12, at the Church of St. Joseph on North Main Street, according to police.

Know him? Police are asking for help identifying a man who damaged a church. Spring Valley Police Department

In response, as the investigation continues, the Spring Valley Police Department released a new video of the suspect, who can be seen throwing an object on the property before sprinting away on foot.

"We must all roundly and universally condemn hatred or intolerance whenever and wherever they rear their ugly heads to ensure that Rockland County will remain a welcoming home to all our residents," Rockland County Executive Ed Day said after the incident.

Another shot of the wanted man. Spring Valley Police Department

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call (845) 356-7400 or use the department's anonymous email at tips@villagespringvalley.org reference case 21SV12159.

