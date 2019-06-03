Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: 20-Year-Old Charged With Illegally Possessing Loaded Firearm In Ramapo
Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Assaulting Protected Victim In Area At Large

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Ruben Stella.
Ruben Stella. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Seen him?

New York State Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a man wanted for assaulting a person who had a court-issued order of protection out against him.

Ruben Stella, 25, is wanted by New York State Police in Poughkeepsie on charges that include first-degree criminal contempt and third-degree assault following an incident at a residence on Route 44 in Millbrook.

The domestic dispute happened on May 6, with Stella fleeing the area after breaking his victim’s nose during the incident.

Investigators described Stella as a 6-foot man weighing approximately 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who recognizes him, or has information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police by calling (845) 677-7300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.