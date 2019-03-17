Man Used Pry Bar To Break Into Nyack Building, Police Say

A 31-year-old man is behind bars after police say he used a pry bar to break into a building in Nyack.

Orangetown police officers responded to North Broadway in the Village of Nyack for a report of a person breaking into the building with a pry bar on Friday, March 15 at approximately 10:50 a.m.

Upon arrival, police discovered the lock on the front door broken and the suspect, Terry M. Mcinerney of Brooklyn, inside the building. Police located the pry bar on scene.

As a result of the police investigation, Mcinerney was placed under arrest and transported to OPD Headquarters where he was processed.

He was charged with third-degree burglary (a felony), second-degree criminal trespass (a misdemeanor), possession of burglar’s tools (a misdemeanor) and fourth-degree criminal mischief (a misdemeanor).

Mcinerney was arraigned in Orangetown Justice Court, held on bail and transported to Rockland County Jail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.