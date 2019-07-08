Man Tried To Lure Teen Girl Into Pickup Truck In Area, Police Say

A teenage girl told police that a man attempted to lure her into his pickup truck at Pace University in Mount Pleasant while she waited for a ride, investigators said.

Police said that a 13-year-old was waiting for a ride home at the college when a gray pickup truck drove up next to her and the driver made contact, offering to provide a ride.

The teen was able to walk away from the driver and reported the incident, prompting an investigation by university security and Mount Pleasant Police.

Police said neither the driver nor vehicle was found during their search. The pickup truck reportedly has red lettering on the doors and rear gate.

The driver of the vehicle was described as a balding man with a beard who is approximately 50 years old.

Anyone who has information regarding the incident has been asked to contact police investigators by calling (914) 769-1941.

