Man Ticketed For Using Phony Passenger In HOV Lane, Police Say

A man has been ticketed for allegedly using a phony passenger in order to drive in a high-occupancy vehicle lane on one of the busiest highways in the Northeast.

Police today issued the summons to the resident of Lake Grove in Suffolk County after he was pulled over for driving with a drama mask attached to his front passenger seat in the HOV lane on the Long Island Expressway in Commack.

Highway Patrol Officer Jonathan Abrams was traveling on the expressway, just before the Sagtikos Parkway at exit 52, when he became suspicious of the front passenger of a 2017 Nissan sedan in the HOV lane at approximately 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, Suffolk County Police said.

Abrams initiated a traffic stop and observed the driver, Justin Kunis, age 20, had attached the mask to the front passenger headrest in an attempt to make it look like a passenger was in the vehicle, said police.

Kunis was issued a summons for the HOV occupancy violation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.