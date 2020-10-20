Man Threatens Women At Palisades Mall, Nabbed With Loaded Handgun

A 26-year-old unidentified man who allegedly assaulted two women at the Palisades Center Mall in West Nyack was nabbed with a loaded weapon and marijuana when captured by police.

The incident began around 7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 18., when the Clarkstown Police Department responded to parking lot B (Northside A-frame) of the mall for the report of an attack, said Clarkstown Police Officer Norman Peters.

Witnesses told officers the man had been heard threatening to shoot two females after he was observed assaulting them in the parking area, Peters said.

A description of the suspect and his vehicle was broadcast to responding officers at which time Clarkstown units observed the man driving at a high rate of speed on Palisades Center Drive and were able to stop the vehicle after he attempted to elude police, Peters added.

During a search of the suspects’ vehicle, officers observed a loaded .380 caliber firearm and several plastic bags containing marijuana.

The man, from Queens Village, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession weapon - previous conviction, criminal possession of a firearm criminal possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, and reckless endangerment. He is currently at Clarkstown Police headquarters awaiting future arraignment.

The two women that were allegedly assaulted by the suspect refused medical attention at the scene.

The Clarkstown Police Department will continue investigating these offenses and ask anyone that may have information to contact the department at 845-639-5800.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.