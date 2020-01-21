Man Threatens Victim With Knife In Ramapo Altercation, Police Say

Two men were taken into police custody in Rockland County after being involved in an altercation where one of them charged at the other with a knife, police said.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department and Rockland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the Town of Ramapo at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, where there was a report of a physical altercation between two men, one of whom was brandishing a knife.

According to police, upon arrival, the investigation determined that a 47-year-old man from New Square allegedly was involved in a physical altercation with a 20-year-old, during which, he grabbed a knife and allegedly charged toward his potential victim, cursing toward him.

The 47-year-old man was arrested and charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon. The 20-year-old man from New City was also arrested and charged with criminal mischief because property was damaged during the altercation.

Police said that due to the new bail reform, both men - whose names have not been released - were released on an appearance ticket without bail. Both are scheduled to appear back in the Village of New Square Justice Court later this year to respond to the charges.

