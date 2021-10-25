Man Threatens People With Knife In Area, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man has been arrested for allegedly threatening others with a knife and then fighting with police.

Dutchess County resident Gary Hricewich, age 33, of Hyde Park, was arrested around 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 24 after police responded to a report of a man threatening people with a knife, said Chief Robert Benson, of the Hyde Park Police.

When officers arrived in the area of 241 Crum Elbow Road they found Hricewich was pulled off the side of the roadway and was having an altercation with a jogger, Benson said.

Police said the 911 caller had also stopped to offer help and that Hricewich had threatened him with the knife as well, police said.

When officers attempted to arrest Hricewich, he failed to comply with officers' orders and began to "physically attack the officers," Benson said.

Officers deployed a taser and were able to subdue Hricewich and take him into custody.

EMS was called to the scene to evaluate Hricewich who was then cleared and was transported to the Hyde ParkPolice Department for processing.

He was charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon

Menacing

Obstructing governmental administration

Resisting arrest

Driving without a license

Hricewich was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail due to two previous felony convictions.

The Hyde Park Police were assisted by the New York State Police, Roosevelt Rescue Squad, and Mobile Life EMS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.