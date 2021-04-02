Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Fatal Spring Valley Fire Investigation To Take Weeks, Authorities Say
Police & Fire

Man Threatens Passenger With Scissors While Driving In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police arrested a Newburgh man for allegedly threatening to stab his passenger with scissors while driving on the Parkway.
New York State Police arrested a Newburgh man for allegedly threatening to stab his passenger with scissors while driving on the Parkway. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly threatening a passenger in his vehicle with a pair of scissors during a domestic dispute.

Orange County resident Jaquan J. Boykin, of Newburgh, was arrested around 11 a.m., Saturday, March 27, by New York State Police after being stopped for speeding in a 2018 Nissan on the Taconic State Parkway in the town of East Fishkill, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

Following the stop, an investigation revealed the driver engaged in a domestic dispute with the passenger and threatened the victim with scissors just before the stops, Hicks said.

Boykin was charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon. 

An order of protection was issued for the victim.

Boykin is next scheduled to appear before the court on Tuesday, April 27.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.