Man Threatened To Kill White People In NY, Start 'Race War,' Police Say

A man who allegedly threatened to start a “race war” in New York is behind bars.

Long Island resident Julien Henriquez, age 30, of Medford, was upset about service he had received at a local business in April 2022 when he called the company and threatened to kill white people in a race war, according to Suffolk County Police.

Investigators did not name the business that was threatened.

Henriquez was arrested at his home on Jamaica Avenue Friday, May 27, following an investigation by the Suffolk County Police Hate Crime Unit.

He was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment as a hate crime, a felony, and is awaiting arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip.

