Man Struck, Killed In NJ By Spring Valley Commuter Train, Service Suspended

A man was struck and killed in New Jersey by a commuter train that left from Spring Valley 15 minute earlier, authorities said.

Service was suspended in both directions after the man was struck at 7:25 a.m. just west of the Park Ridge train station, New Jersey Transit's Nathan Rudy said.

Responders said authorities suspected suicide.

The 1612 train left Spring Valley at 7:10 a.m. for Secaucus Junction and had 180 customers and a crew aboard, Rudy said.

NJ Transit buses and private carriers picked up the passengers, he said.

NJT police were investigating.

