Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Rockland County Cases By Community
Police & Fire

Man Stole More Than $1K From Cash Register At Store In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
An Orange County man was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $1,000 from a cash register at BJ's in Monroe.
An Orange County man was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $1,000 from a cash register at BJ's in Monroe. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 29-year-old man was busted for allegedly stealing more than $1,000 from an area BJ's Wholesale store.

Orange County resident Justin Kirton, of Walden, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 3, by New York State Police, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, while Kirton was an employee at BJ’s Wholesale in Monroe, he stole allegedly $1,250 from the cash register over a period of two months. 

He was charged with grand larceny and released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Monroe Court on Monday, Dec. 14.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.