Man Stole More Than $1K From Cash Register At Store In Area, Police Say

A 29-year-old man was busted for allegedly stealing more than $1,000 from an area BJ's Wholesale store.

Orange County resident Justin Kirton, of Walden, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 3, by New York State Police, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, while Kirton was an employee at BJ’s Wholesale in Monroe, he stole allegedly $1,250 from the cash register over a period of two months.

He was charged with grand larceny and released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Monroe Court on Monday, Dec. 14.

