Man Steals Car While Owner Quickly Runs Inside Hudson Valley Home, Police Say

A man from Northern Westchester faces charges after stealing a car from a Hudson Valley residence while the victim ran inside his home to grab a bag, police said.

The incident happened in Putnam County on Saturday, March 11, when state troopers responded to a home in the Lake Peekskill neighborhood of Putnam Valley for a reported stolen vehicle.

Once arriving at the home, the victim told troopers that he had started the car, returned to his house to grab a bag, and found the vehicle gone once he came back out, according to state police.

With the help of the Westchester County PD and a K-9 officer, authorities located both the vehicle and the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Robert Kristoferson of Mohegan Lake.

Kristoferson was arrested and charged with third-degree grand larceny before he was arraigned in Putnam Valley Court. He was then released to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office for an unrelated case.

Kristoferson will next appear in court on Tuesday, April 25.

