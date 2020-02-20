Man Stabbed In Spring Valley Just Days After Fatal Library Attack, Police Say

The Spring Valley Police Department is investigating the stabbing of a man just days after the fatal stabbing of a female security guard in the village.

The stabbing took place early Thursday, Feb. 20, on Ridge Avenue, said Spring Valley Police Officer Matthew Galli.

"The situation is currently under investigation and being handled by the detective bureau," the department said.

Ridge Avenue is located less than a block from the Finkelstein Memorial Library where Sandra Wilson, 52, of Spring Valley, was stabbed to death on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Anyone with information is asked to call Spring Valley Police at 845-356-7400.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.