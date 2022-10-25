Man Stabbed In Neck At Hudson Valley Restaurant: Police

A 38-year-old man was stabbed in the neck at a restaurant in Westchester County, police said.

On Monday, Oct. 24 at around 9:30 p.m., police in New Rochelle responded to the 300 block of North Avenue, authorities said.

When they arrived, police found an employee of the restaurant with a serious cut across his neck, and found out that the suspect had left the scene in a taxicab, according to police.

Police were then able to locate and arrest the suspect in the taxicab at the corner of North Avenue and The Boulevard, authorities said.

Police said that the suspect is identified as 49-year-old Avery Bady from the Bronx, who was charged with:

First-degree assault;

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The victim of the stabbing was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition, police said.

Police did not release the name of the restaurant.

