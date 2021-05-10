Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Stabbed In Head, Beaten During Attack In Westchester, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A man was stabbed and beaten during an attack at a Westchester gas station.
A man was stabbed and beaten during an attack at a Westchester gas station. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are searching for a group of people who allegedly assaulted a man and stabbed him in the head in Westchester County.

The incident took place around 1 a.m., Sunday, May 9 at the BP gas station, at 190 Aqueduct Road, in White Plains, said Greenburgh Police Lt. Kobie Powell.

According to Powell, police responded to the area and found that the suspects had fled the area in a blue Mazda 3 and a grey Toyota sedan toward Tarrytown Road.

The victim, who had been stabbed in the head and beaten, was taken to Westchester Medical Center where he underwent surgery. 

The motive of this assault is unknown at this time, Powell said.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact Detective Dyana Albano of Greenburgh Police at 914-989-1725.

