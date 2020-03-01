Contact Us
Police & Fire

Man Smoking Pot On Nyack Sidewalk 'Violently Resists' Being Handcuffed, Police Say

A man who was allegedly smoking marijuana in public is now facing two other charges, including felony assault, after police say he became violent when confronted by an officer.
A man who was allegedly smoking marijuana in public is now facing two other charges, including felony assault, after police say he became violent when confronted by an officer.

The incident occurred on Friday, Feb. 28 at approximately 11:15 a.m. on South Franklin Street in Nyack.

The Orangetown Police Officer had stopped Peter Engel, 33, of Orangeburg for smoking what was alleged to be pot while on a public sidewalk.

While being placed under arrest. Engel fled the scene on foot, police said.

During the foot pursuit, Engel stopped and engaged the officer in a physical altercation, according to police.

Police say Engel "violently resisted being handcuffed" until a second officer arrived to assist. One officer was injured during the incident, police said.

Engel was charged with:

  • second-degree assault, a felony,
  • resisting arrest (misdemeanor),
  • and unlawful possession of marijuana (violation).

Engel was released on his own recognizance with a Nyack Justice Court return date of Tuesday, March 3.

