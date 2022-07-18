Contact Us
Man Slashed During Fight Over iPhone In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Leonard Park in Mount Kisco
Leonard Park in Mount Kisco Photo Credit: Daily Voice

A Northern Westchester resident was arrested after allegedly slashing a man in the leg and stealing his cell phone.

The incident took place in Mount Kisco around 5 p.m., Sunday, July 18 at Leonard Park.

The victim called the Westchester County Police to report that he had been in an argument at Leonard Park with a man he knows over damage to that man’s cell phone, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police.

During the argument, the victim was slashed with a knife on one of his knees and his iPhone was taken from him, O'Leary said.

Rolando Abzun-Sanabria, age 48, of Mount Kisco, was taken into custody in the park following an investigation, he added.

Abzun-Sanabria was charged with robbery. 

Two phones were found in his possession, including the iPhone, police said.  

A knife was recovered nearby, O'Leary said.

The Mount Kisco Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded and transported the 31-year-old victim to Northern Westchester Hospital Center for treatment.

