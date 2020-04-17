Man Shot On Residential Street In Rockland, Police Say

Police are currently investigating a shooting in which one man was shot in the area.

The incident took place around 1:10 p.m., Friday, April 17, in Rockland County near West Burda Place in New City, said Clarkstown Police Officer Norman Peters.

According to Peters, responding officers interviewed residents of the area who said they heard multiple shots being fired outside of their residences and what sounded like a vehicle accident.

"We have located one victim, an adult male who drove himself to an area hospital where he is being treated," Peters said.

Neither the identification of the victim nor his condition is known at this time.

The second vehicle involved, which has not been located, is described as a white sedan.

The Clarkstown Detective Bureau is investigating this incident.

Anyone with information or may have been anything in regards to the incident is asked to contact the detective bureau at 845-639-5840.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

