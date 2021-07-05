Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Two Hospitalized, One Critical, After Crashing Stolen Car During Chase, State Police Say
Police & Fire

Man Shot, Killed Outside Home In Westchester

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A man was shot and killed on South 8th Avenue in Mount Vernon.
A man was shot and killed on South 8th Avenue in Mount Vernon. Photo Credit: Google Maps

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed outside a Westchester home.

Gunshots rang out on South 8th Avenue in Mount Vernon at approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 6, officials said, though details of the shooting have been scarce.

Officials said the man was treated at the scene by first responders before being transported to the hospital in serious condition. He was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

No other details have been released by police.

It is unclear what the motivation behind the shooting was. 

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at the Mount Vernon Police Department by calling (914) 665-2500.  

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.