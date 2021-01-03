Man Severely Beaten, Vehicle Stolen During Attack In Rockland, Police Say

A man was severely beaten and had his vehicle stolen during an attack overnight in the area.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 7:20 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 28, in New City, said Clarkstown Police Officer Norman Peters.

According to Peters, Clarkstown officers responded to the vicinity of Ridge Road and Rt. 304, in New City for a report of a male assaulted.

An adult male was found at the location by officers, he was unclothed and had suffered visible injuries to his body, Peters said.

The victim told officers that he had been assaulted by several assailants, who stole the vehicle he was traveling in.

The vehicle is described as an early 2000s 4D SD grey Honda Accord.

The victim was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital by New City Ambulance and Rockland Medics.

"The facts known to us at this time, do not lead us to believe the public is in any immediate danger," Peters said.

The Clarkstown Detective Bureau is continuing to investigate the assault and ask anyone with information to please contact 845-639-5840.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.