Man Seriously Injured In Crash Between Car, Tractor-Trailer In Area

A crash between a tractor-trailer and a Chevrolet Malibu resulted in a road covered in gravel and a seriously injured 89-year-old driver, said police.

According to state police, the Ulster County incident took place in Marbletown on Monday, Sept. 14; when the elderly driver from Olivebridge, traveling east, failed to yield the right of way.

The tractor-trailer driver was then reportedly unable to avoid a collision, said police.

The trailer became attached from the cab of the truck, said police, tipping and spilling gravel onto the roadway.

The injured driver was reportedly sent to Westchester Medical Center via helicopter.

