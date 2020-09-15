Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

Man Seriously Injured In Crash Between Car, Tractor-Trailer In Area

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
A crash between a tractor-trailer and a Chevrolet Malibu resulted in a road covered in gravel and a seriously injured 89-year-old driver, said police.
A crash between a tractor-trailer and a Chevrolet Malibu resulted in a road covered in gravel and a seriously injured 89-year-old driver, said police. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A crash between a tractor-trailer and a Chevrolet Malibu resulted in a road covered in gravel and a seriously injured 89-year-old driver, said police. 

According to state police, the Ulster County incident took place in Marbletown on Monday, Sept. 14; when the elderly driver from Olivebridge, traveling east, failed to yield the right of way.

The tractor-trailer driver was then reportedly unable to avoid a collision, said police. 

The trailer became attached from the cab of the truck, said police, tipping and spilling gravel onto the roadway. 

The injured driver was reportedly sent to Westchester Medical Center via helicopter. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.