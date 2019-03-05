Man Punches Woman Outside Popular Nyack Bar, Police Say

A man is facing charges after he allegedly punched a woman outside of a popular Nyack bar, police say.

Orangetown Police officers were monitoring a large crowd outside of the Karma Lounge (100 Main Street) on Sunday, March 3 around 3:45 a.m. when they allegedly observed Nyle Tafari Worrell striking a female with closed fists.

Officers separated Worrell from the crowd and placed him under arrest. Worrell allegedly resisted arrest in a violent manner by flailing his arms and pulling away repeatedly, police say.

Worrell was eventually taken into custody and transported him to Orangetown Police Headquarters, where he was charged with resisting arrest, a misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a violation.

Police say the female victim left the scene while Worrell was being arrested. She has not reported any injuries.

Worrell was released on an appearance ticket. He is scheduled to return to Nyack Justice Court on Tuesday, March 26.

