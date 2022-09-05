Man Parked On Shoulder Of I-87 In Area Drove Drunk With Child In Vehicle, Police Say

A man is facing charges after he was allegedly busted driving drunk on a Hudson Valley highway with a teenager in his car.

State police in Westchester County said they found 30-year-old Victor Munoz Cuji, of the Bronx, parked illegally on the shoulder of I-87 in Tarrytown just before 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29.

While talking with the man, troopers determined that he was intoxicated and had a 14-year-old child in his vehicle, police said.

Munoz Cuji was taken to a State police facility in Tarrytown, where testing reportedly revealed a blood alcohol content of 0.12 percent.

The teen was turned over to a relative.

Munoz Cuji was charged with driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle, a felony, and was later released to a sober third party.

He’s scheduled to appear at the Village of Tarrytown Court on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

