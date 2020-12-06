Man Named Wonderful French Wanted In Hudson Valley

Wonderful French is wanted by State Police after he was arrested for drug possession then never showed up in court.

French, 50, was reportedly the passenger in a vehicle stopped on State Route 17 in the town of Chester by State Police. He charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after seven grams of heroin and 11 grams of crack cocaine were found on his person.

French is bald, stands at 6-foot-1, and weighs approximately 275 pounds.

Those with knowledge of his whereabouts are asked to notify State Police at the Monroe barracks by calling 845-782-8311 or via email at crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

