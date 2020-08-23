Man Nabbed With Stolen FedEx Truck In Hudson Valley, Police Say

A Dutchess County man was busted by New York State Police with a FedEx truck stolen from Long Island on I-684 in Northern Westchester.

Shortly after midnight on Friday, Aug. 21, New York State Police troopers on patrol were warned to be on the lookout for a stolen FedEx truck that had been taken from Long Island.

According to police, troopers located the truck traveling north on the interstate near mile marker 18, with Beacon resident Jose Rios behind the wheel.

Rios, 52, was arrested without incident with an assist from Westchester County Police officers and charged with criminal possession of stolen property, a felony. Rios was arraigned in the Town of Bedford Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail without bail.

Rios’ next court date has been scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 16.

