Man Nabbed With Loaded Weapon Following Fight, Police Say

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking another person and for the possession of a loaded gun in the area.

Orange County resident Nyyair Carney, from Port Jervis, was arrested by New York State Police after troopers responded to a report of a fight at a Sunoco gas station in Sullivan County, in the town of Liberty, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, when troopers arrived at the gas station, located on North Main Street, they found an injured individual being treated by Mobile Medic.

Troopers observed an individual leaving the area when they arrived. Troopers stopped the individual to ask him about the altercation. While speaking to the individual, later identified as Carney, they observed a gun in his waistband, Nevel said.

Troopers were assisted by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in the removal of the revolver and the arrest of Carney.

While Carney was being transported to the state police barracks, he began to bang his head on the rear passenger door of the state police vehicle.

He was then transported by Garnet Health by MobileMedic where he was treated and released back into the custody of the New York State Police.

Carney was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

He was arraigned and remanded to Sullivan County Jail without bail.

Carney will appear in court on Tuesday, April 6.

