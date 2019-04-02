Man Nabbed With Loaded Gun In Spring Valley, Police Say

A Spring Valley man was arrested for allegedly carrying a loaded firearm, said Spring Valley Police.

Tyreek J. Jackson, was stopped in the are of Kennedy Drive by Spring Valley police on Saturday, March 30, said Spring Valley Officer Matthew Galli.

During the stop, officers found that Jackson was allegedly illegally carrying a loaded firearm, Galli said.

He was arrested and charged with felony possession of a loaded weapon and felony criminal possession of a weapon.

Jackson is being held on the charges pending arraignment.

