Man Nabbed With Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine In Hudson Valley, Authorities Say

Kathy Reakes
A Northern Westchester man was arrested in Putnam County for alleged drug possession.
Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash/Wikimedia Commons/Gustavo Castillo

A man was arrested on narcotics charges during a routine traffic stop in the region.

Northern Westchester resident William E. Felling, age 40, of Somers, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 2 in Putnam County on Route 6 in the town of Southeast.

During the stop an investigation found Felling was in possession of a quantity of fentanyl and crack cocaine, said Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville.

Felling was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was released on his own recognizance, pending a return court date on Thursday, Sept. 15.

