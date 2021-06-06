Contact Us
Breaking News: 29-Year-Old Killed After BMW Crashes Down Embankment In Area
Man Nabbed With BAC Over Twice Legal Limit In I-87 Stop, State Police Say

Zak Failla
A Memorial Day traffic stop on I-87 led to the arrest of a 36-year-old Hudson Valley man who was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol content more than double the legal limit, State Police said.

Troopers on patrol at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Monday, May 31 in the town of Catskill stopped Orange County resident Eduar Hernandez Mejia, of Newburgh, when he was caught making a traffic violation in the area.

During the stop, it was determined that Hernandez Mejia was allegedly intoxicated, and he was taken into custody by troopers. At New York State Police Headquarters in Kingston, it was determined that Hernandez Mejia’s blood alcohol content was .18 percent, nearly triple the legal limit.

Hernandez Mejia was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. 

He was released to a sober third party and scheduled to return to the Town of Catskill Court on Thursday, June 17 to respond to the DWI charge.

