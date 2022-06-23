Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Ex-CFO Accused Of Stealing From Hudson Valley Non-Profit
Police & Fire

Man Nabbed Stealing Property From House In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Edison Guerrero
Edison Guerrero Photo Credit: Harrison Police Department

A 26-year-old man has been charged with stealing property from a Westchester County house under construction.

Edison Guerrero, of Brooklyn, was arrested on Monday, June 20 in Harrison.

The Harrison Police responded to a residence in Purchase on a report of an unknown man seen on the property of a house that was under construction, said Sgt. Carmine Gentile, of the Harrison Police.

The suspect, later identified as Guerrero, was chased by one of the workers into a wooded area nearby, Gentile said.

Harrison Police officers searched the area and located Guerrero in possession of property that was from the house under construction, police said.

Guerrero was charged with:

  • Burglary
  • Petit larceny
  • Criminal possession of stolen property

He is being held at the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.