Man Nabbed Stealing More Than $1K In Goods From Area Walmart, Police Say

A City of Newburgh man was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from the local Walmart store.
A Hudson Valley man was arrested by state police for allegedly stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from an area Walmart store.

Agapito Camacho, age 46, of the City of Newburgh, was arrested on Sunday, May 10, after state police responded to a Walmart store for a report that he attempted to leave the store with $1,146.86 worth of merchandise but was stopped by a store security guard, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

Camacho was arrested and charged with grand larceny and remanded to the Orange County Jail pending a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, May 11 due to being a frequent felony offender, Nevel said.

