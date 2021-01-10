Man Nabbed For House Burglary In Area Years Later By DNA Evidence, Police Say

A 36-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a home and burglarizing it while the family was away.

Donovan W. Price, 36, of Kingston, was arrested by Saugerties Police, on Thursday, Jan. 7, for the incident which took place on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, said Chief Joseph A. Sinagra.

Price was arrested following a burglary investigation conducted by the Saugerties Police Department which began on Dec. 3, 2019, when a Village of Saugerties resident returning home from a trip, found that someone had entered and burglarized their home while they were away, Sinagra said.

Detectives worked the case for over a year, finally making a DNA match on evidence they secured during their investigation.

Price, who is a predicate felon, was charged with burglary and grand larceny. He was arraigned and remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.

