Man Nabbed For DWI/Drugs At Rockland Gas Station

A 64-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence of drugs at an Orangeburg gas station.

Ralph Gibbons, of Blauvelt, was arrested around 12:38 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, after Orangetown Police responded to the Shell Service Station at 75 Dutch Hill Road in Orangeburg, for a report of an intoxicated driver, said Orangetown Police Sgt. Joseph Sullivan.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Gibbons standing beside a white 2017 Nissan Sentra.

While talking with Gibbons, officers determined that he had allegedly driven the vehicle while intoxicated by drugs, Sullivan said.

Gibbons was arrested and charged with driving while abilities impaired by drugs.

He was released to another person and is due to appear in court on Nov. 13.

