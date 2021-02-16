Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice
Man Nabbed For DWI Following I-87 Crash In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A man has been arrested for DWI following a crash on I-87.

Dutchess County resident Ronald Phillips, age 51, of Wappingers Falls, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 10 in Orange County around 12:50 a.m. after New York State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on I-87 in the town of Newburgh, said Trooper Tara McCormick.

An investigation revealed a 2016 Ford Edge, driven by Phillips, struck a guide rail and snow embankment while he was intoxicated, McCormick said.

Phillips was taken into custody and processed where his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.18 percent. 

 He was charged with aggravated DWI and turned over to a sober third party and released on an appearance ticket.

