Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

Man Nabbed For Allegedly Kicking In Door During Rockland Home Burglary

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Paul Miller
Paul Miller Photo Credit: Stony Point Police

Cops searching for a fare-beating taxi rider instead nabbed a man for an alleged burglary in Stony Point.

Paul Miller, 18, of West Haverstraw, was arrested around 3:22 a.m., Tuesday, June 25, and charged with criminal trespass and criminal mischief after being stopped by Stony Point Police, said Stony Point Police Lt. Daniel Hylas.

According to Hylas, officers responded to a burglary on Pyngyp Road for a report of a burglary while investigating a  taxi fare-beater in the same Pyngyp Road area, Hylas said.

Miller was located in the area and couldn't give a reason of why he was there, police said.

An Investigation found that Miller allegedly kicked in a door at the Pyngyp Road home, Hylas said.

He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on August 1.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.