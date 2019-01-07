Man Nabbed For Allegedly Kicking In Door During Rockland Home Burglary

Cops searching for a fare-beating taxi rider instead nabbed a man for an alleged burglary in Stony Point.

Paul Miller, 18, of West Haverstraw, was arrested around 3:22 a.m., Tuesday, June 25, and charged with criminal trespass and criminal mischief after being stopped by Stony Point Police, said Stony Point Police Lt. Daniel Hylas.

According to Hylas, officers responded to a burglary on Pyngyp Road for a report of a burglary while investigating a taxi fare-beater in the same Pyngyp Road area, Hylas said.

Miller was located in the area and couldn't give a reason of why he was there, police said.

An Investigation found that Miller allegedly kicked in a door at the Pyngyp Road home, Hylas said.

He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on August 1.

