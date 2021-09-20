Man Nabbed Firing Shots In Wooded Area In Rockland, Police Say

A man was arrested after police responded to a report of shots fired in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18 in the area of 135 Covent Road in Nanuet.

According to Clarkstown Police Detective Norm Peters, when officers arrived on the scene, witnesses were able to give officers both a description of the man who had fired the handgun and the vehicle he was driving.

Responding officers spotted the vehicle and stopped the car in the area of St. Agatha Convent Park.

During the stop, two handguns were located inside the car, Peters said.

Lawrence Morretti, age 34, from the state of Texas, was placed under arrest and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

"It has since been determined that Mr. Morretti had no intended target and that he was firing into a wooded area, Peters said. "This information makes this no less of a crime."

Morretti is being held on a $25,000 bond at the Rockland County Jail.

