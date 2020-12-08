Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: Liquor Licenses Of 37 NY Restaurants Suspended For Violations
Police & Fire

Man Nabbed Charging $5,000 To Stolen Credit Card In Area, Police Say

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Rasheed A. Williams Jr. was charged with the felony of fourth-degree grand larceny and the misdemeanor of third-degree unlawful possession of personal identification on Saturday, Dec. 5, according to State Police.
Rasheed A. Williams Jr. was charged with the felony of fourth-degree grand larceny and the misdemeanor of third-degree unlawful possession of personal identification on Saturday, Dec. 5, according to State Police. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons: Matty Ring

A 22-year-old faces felony charges after he was allegedly caught paying a mechanic over $5,000 with a stolen credit card in the area. 

Orange County resident Rasheed A. Williams Jr., of Middletown, was charged with the felony of fourth-degree grand larceny and the misdemeanor of third-degree unlawful possession of personal identification on Saturday, Dec. 5, according to State Police in Middletown.

State Police were assisted in their investigation by the Yates County Sheriff Department in Pennsylvania and state police in Williamson, PA. An investigation is ongoing. 

Williams will appear in the Town of Wallkill Court later this month. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.