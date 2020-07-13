Man Nabbed After Stealing, Crashing Three Vehicles In Area, State Police Say

A man who allegedly stole several vehicles in the area and crashed all three before attempting to unsuccessfully flee from a New York State Police canine was arrested during a late-night patrol in the area.

New York State Police in Columbia County received a report from a County Route 6 resident at approximately 4:20 a.m. Sunday, July 28 for a suspicious man at a home in Clermont.

While canvassing the area for the suspicious man, State Police troopers were informed by Columbia County Police of a nearby rollover crash involving a 2005 Honda Civic, which was found unattended.

Police said a second reportedly stolen vehicle, a 2005 Dodge Ram spilled down an embankment and crashed into a tree, was also unoccupied.

New York State Police K9 “Tilly” and her partner were dispatched to the scene to track from the site of the second crash site, investigators said. That led them to Cedar Hill Road, where a third vehicle, a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado found stolen and crashed a short distance away from where the truck had been stored.

Tilly continued to track the scent, eventually leading to 24-year-old Ulster County resident Michael Harrington, of Lake Katrine, who was found near a recreational camper nearby and arrested without incident.

Harrington was transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital for evaluation. There he was charged with three counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony. Harrington is expected to appear in the Clermont Court on Friday, July 16 to respond to the charges.

