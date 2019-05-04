Man Leaves ShopRite Without Paying For Cart Full Of Groceries, Stony Point Police Say

A man is facing charges after police say he left a ShopRite store without paying for his groceries.

Stony Point Police say they responded to the parking lot of ShopRite on 22 Holt Drive on Wednesday, April 24 on the report that a man had left the store without paying for his cart full of groceries.

Police say the subject, identified as 38-year-old Daniel Gavrity of Tomkins Cove, was subsequently located operating a motor vehicle. Gavrity was in possession of the groceries but unable to show officers a receipt, according to police.

Further investigation revealed that Gavrity had also been driving with a suspended license, police say.

Gavrity was arrested, processed and charged with the following:

Petit larceny, a Class A misdemeanor

Criminal possession of stolen property

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Gavrity was ticketed and is scheduled to appear at Stony Point Justice Court on Tuesday, May 21.

