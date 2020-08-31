Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

Man Killed When Tree Falls On Compact SUV In Hudson Valley

Daily Voice
A look at the fallen tree that caused the fatality on the Taconic State Parkway.
A look at the fallen tree that caused the fatality on the Taconic State Parkway. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A Hudson Valley man was killed when a tree fell on a vehicle during the height of the severe round of storms last week.

At approximately 4:22 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, state police troopers in Dutchess County responded to the area of mile marker 43.4 on the Taconic State Parkway in East Fishkill for a report of a tree falling on a vehicle. 

An investigation revealed the 2019 Toyota RAV4 was traveling northbound when a tree fell on the vehicle due to storm activity, state police said. 

The front passenger, Willie J. Dinkins, 73 years, of Pleasant Valley, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

East Fishkill Fire and Rescue Departments as well as the Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office were on scene.

This investigation remains ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.