Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Man Killed When SUV Crashes Into Tractor-Trailer On I-87, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
A 51-year-old man was killed after he lost control of his SUV and crashed into a tractor-trailer on a stretch of I-87, state police said.
It happened in Orange County around 3 a.m. on Monday, July 20 in the town of Tuxedo.

An investigation at the scene revealed that Sheik A. Bacchus, 51, of the Bronx, was operating his 2013 Dodge Durango northbound, in the area of mile marker 38, when he lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason, state police said. 

Bacchus traveled off the right shoulder and struck the rear of a 2020 International tractor-trailer which was parked on the shoulder, according to police.

Bacchus was pronounced dead at the scene by the Orange County Medical Examiner.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Everton M. Barnett, 34, of Landover, Maryland, was not injured.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Troop F Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit (CVEU). 

The accident was reconstructed by the New York State Police Troop F Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU). 

 The crash remains under investigation.

