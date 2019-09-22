Man Killed, Teen Injured In Overnight Shooting In Area

A man was killed and a teenager injured in an overnight shooting in the area.

The City of Newburgh Police Department said it received a ‘Shot Spotter’ notification of several rounds being fired in the area of Liberty Street & Clinton Street on Saturday, Sept. 21 at approximately 11:15 p.m.

Upon officers' arrival, a man was located with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital via a Mobile Life ambulance where he was later pronounced dead. He has been identified as 35-year-old Aned Alberto Alvarado-Baquedano.

The teenager was located who had a gunshot wound to the leg. He was placed in the back of a police vehicle and transported to St. Luke’s Hospital. He has been identified as 18-year-old City of Newburgh resident Almighty Ward. His injuries were described as non-life threatening.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the City of Newburgh Police Department at (845)561-3131.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.