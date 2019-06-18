Man Killed In Two-Car Route 9W Crash

A 57-year-old man was killed in a two-car crash on Route 9W in Highland.

Town of Lloyd Police said the crash took place around 8 a.m., Tuesday, June 18, on Route 9W near the intersection of Argent Drive in Highland, said Town of Lloyd Police Lt. James Janso.

According to investigators, a 1995 Saturn driven by a Dutchess County man was traveling south on Route 9W when it crossed over into the northbound lane and was struck by a 2016 Ford transit cargo van that was traveling north on Route 9W.

The Dutchess County man was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital by Mobile Life Support Services where he was pronounced dead, Janso said.

The driver of the cargo van, a 29-year-old Dutchess County man and five passengers in the van were transported to Vassar Hospital by Mobile Life Support Services with minor injuries, one passenger with serious injuries, he added.

Route 9W was shut down for more than three hours while police investigated the accident.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The investigation is continuing.

Lloyd Police were assisted at the scene by New York State Police, New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit, Highland Fire Department and Mobile Life Ambulance

