Man Killed In Three-Vehicle Crash On Taconic Parkway

Kathy Reakes
A Yorktown man was killed during a three-vehicle crash on the Taconic in East Fishkill.
Photo Credit: New York State Police

A Westchester County man was killed following a three-car crash on the Taconic State Parkway in East Fishkill.

William Faint, 62, of Yorktown, was killed around 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8, after he pulled in front of two other vehicles on the parkway, said New York State Police Spokesman AJ Hicks.

According to Hicks, an initial investigation found that Faint was traveling east on Carpenter Road, in a 2006 Ford Taurus, when he attempted to cross the Taconic State Parkway, and failed to yield the right of way to two southbound vehicles, Hicks said.

A 2016 GMC Sierra, operated by Alan Kinghan, 60, of Croton-on-Hudson, and a 2010 Toyota Matrix, operated by Rachel Rosales, 60, of New York, simultaneously struck the Ford Taurus, Hicks added.

Faint’s vehicle spun before striking a utility pole and coming to rest. Lifesaving measures were employed, but unfortunately, Faint was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Kinghan and his passenger did not suffer any injuries. Rosales and her passenger, Mary S. Nessinger, both sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Vassar Hospital by EmStar.

The East Fishkill Fire Department, EmStar, and New York State Department of Transportation all responded to the scene.

